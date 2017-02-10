Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM, 16MP Rear Camera up For Pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is now available for pre-orders at a price of Rs 36,900. The Galaxy C9 Pro was launched in India in January 2017. The pre-book offer is valid until February 12 for both online and offline purchase.

Samsung is offering a ‘One Time Screen Replacement’ offer during a period of 12 months from the date of activation of the device by paying only Rs 990 at the time of availing the offer. Activation of the Device has to be completed between February 17 and March 15. The company will start to ship orders starting February 17.

Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display and 16-megapixel front and rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. There are two separate SIM card slots along with a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro runs Android Marshmallow operating system and supports 4G connectivity along with other regular features.