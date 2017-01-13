Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace And J1 4G Launched Starting at Rs 6,890
Samsung to launch Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G as the latest addition to its budget smartphones. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung India today launched Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G to further strengthen its J-Series portfolio.
Galaxy J2 Ace will serve as Samsung’s most affordable smartphone with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G comes with a Super AMOLED display.
Galaxy J2 Ace features a larger 5-inch screen along with Samsung’s proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device RAM.
It consists of 8MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera with selfie flash coupled with 4G.
Also, it is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad Core processor, 1.5 GB RAM complemented with Turbo Speed Technology.
While the Galaxy J1 4G sports a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera along with camera modes including Beauty Face.
Galaxy J1 4G is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor and 1GB RAM.
Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G come loaded with Samsung’s localised ‘Make for India’ features. Both models feature Ultra Data Saving mode (UDS), S bike mode and S Power Planning.
Apart from Turbo Speed Technology, Galaxy J2 Ace also features ‘S Secure’ that ensures a safe browsing experience.
Galaxy J2 Ace is priced at Rs 8,490 and is available in gold, black and silver.
Galaxy J1 4G, Samsung’s entry-level 4G Android offering, will be available at Rs 6,890 and is currently available in gold, black, and white.
