Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace And J1 4G Launched Starting at Rs 6,890

Samsung India today launched Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G to further strengthen its J-Series portfolio.

Galaxy J2 Ace will serve as Samsung’s most affordable smartphone with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G comes with a Super AMOLED display.

Galaxy J2 Ace features a larger 5-inch screen along with Samsung’s proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device RAM.

It consists of 8MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera with selfie flash coupled with 4G.

Also, it is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad Core processor, 1.5 GB RAM complemented with Turbo Speed Technology.

Also read: Samsung Gear S3 Launched For Rs 28,500

While the Galaxy J1 4G sports a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera along with camera modes including Beauty Face.

Galaxy J1 4G is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor and 1GB RAM.

Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G come loaded with Samsung’s localised ‘Make for India’ features. Both models feature Ultra Data Saving mode (UDS), S bike mode and S Power Planning.

Also read: Samsung Z2 First Impressions Review: The Tizen OS-Based Budget Smartphone

Apart from Turbo Speed Technology, Galaxy J2 Ace also features ‘S Secure’ that ensures a safe browsing experience.

Galaxy J2 Ace is priced at Rs 8,490 and is available in gold, black and silver.

Galaxy J1 4G, Samsung’s entry-level 4G Android offering, will be available at Rs 6,890 and is currently available in gold, black, and white.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Six Months Review: Still The Champion Android Flagship