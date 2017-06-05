Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) With Fingerprint Scanner, Android Nougat Expected to Launch Today

Samsung Galaxy J5 is yet to be officially unveiled but, the smartphone has been spotted on e-commerce portals already. Also, according to famous leakster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy J5 is likely to launch today.

The much-awaited smartphone was earlier spotted on German retailer named Cyberport which said that the Samsung Galaxy J5 would launch on June 22. The device has been also put up on Amazon France website.

In terms of design language, the Samsung Galaxy J5 follows the legacy of J Series smartphones albeit the antenna bands. These now curve upwards and downwards instead of the parallel antenna bands.

The Galaxy J5 has a 5.2-inch HD AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection atop. The phone is expected to run Android 7 Nougat out-of-the-box. Under the hood would be Samsung‘s home-grown Octa-core Exynos chipset. This could be the first phone in the Galaxy J5 series to sport a fingeprint sensor.

Made up fully of metal, the J5 is likely to have 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The device could be fueled by a 2,600mAh battery.

Both the front and rear cameras could have 13-megapixel resolution.

The J5 is listed in just black and gold colors on Amazon France, while the German e-commerce portal is offering the phone additionally in pink and blue colours.

