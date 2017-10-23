Samsung Galaxy J7 Catches Fire Mid-Air on a Jet Airways Flight: Report
A Samsung Galaxy J7 Device reportedly caught fire in the middle of a Jet Airways flight bound for Delhi on Friday.
A Samsung Galaxy J7 Device reportedly caught fire in the middle of a Jet Airways flight bound for Delhi on Friday. (File Photo/Reuters)
Samsung got into another debacle on Friday as a Galaxy J7 device has reportedly burst into flames and even more worryingly, in the middle of a Jet Airways flight that was bound for New Delhi from Indore. The flight crew successfully managed to submerge the device in water, saving everyone onboard from a potential catastrophe. As per reports, owner of the Samsung smartphone, identified as Arpita Dhal, noticed smoke releasing from her handbag, in which she had kept the Samsung smartphone along with three other handsets. She immediately called the crew for help, who then tried to extinguish the fire using the fire extinguishers in the flight. Once this attempt failed, the crew then put the Galaxy J7 smartphone into a tray of water to put out the fire, along with Arpita’s other smartphones as a precautionary measure.
In an interaction with HT, Arpita stated "I will complain against Jet Airways after I return home. This is a question of safety of passengers in flights. If there is a major fire or blast what will they do when their fire extinguishers don't work like this." The situation was serious enough to create a panic in the flight as Arpita’s husband Atul recalls "It was a mid-air panic. We prayed to god."
Samsung has not released an official statement regarding the incident as of now. The company is reportedly looking into the matter and will be up for further comments only once the situation is assessed thoroughly. A similar isolated incident took place in Indonesia recently, wherein a Samsung smartphone burst in a man’s pocket. The entire incident was captured live on a CCTV camera. Samsung had accused an incompatible third-party battery for the mishap and there are possibilities of a similar scenario in this case. Watch this space for updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the case.
