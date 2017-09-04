Samsung Galaxy J7+ With Dual-lens Camera Now Official

Samsung is the latest to join the low-cost Android smartphone bandwagon offering a dual-lens setup with its Galaxy J7+. Samsung hasn’t spoken much about of it but the Galaxy J7+ quietly appeared on the company’s official website in Thailand. Priced at THB 12,900 which roughly translates to Rs 24,800, the device will begin to sell in Thailand starting September 25. This means the Samsung Galaxy J7+ can be expected to hit the Indian market as well soon.The device looks very similar to other Samsung phones in the J series with one major difference—a dual-lens camera module at the back. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android Nougat operating system and houses a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. Powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz Mediatek Helio P20 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the device supports microSD cards of up to 256GB.The dual-lens camera module includes a 13-mepixel f/1.7 primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel f/1.9 sensor with LED Flash. There is a 16-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera with LED Flash as well. Backed by a 3,000mAh battery, the device supports dual app feature. This means you can run two instances of the same app simultaneous—like two WhatsApp accounts.