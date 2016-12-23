Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Wi-Fi Hotspot Prank Delays Virgin America Flight

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 still continues to haunt airlines, after a Wi-Fi Hotspot prank almost grounded a Virgin America flight from San Francisco for a thorough search. The banned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 caused panic even the device was actually not present in the flight as per a report by BBC News.

A passenger, named Lucas Wojciechowski, noticed a Wi-Fi Hotspot named “Samsung Galaxy Note 7_1097” when he searched for available Wi-Fi networks onboard on his laptop.

Soon an announcement was made by the crew to handover the ‘risky’ Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. However, none of the passengers onboard the flight responded.

Open my laptop on the plane and notice a Galaxy Note 7 wifi hotspot https://t.co/y1csn9gOsZ pic.twitter.com/9Z5IJULuPs — Lucas Wojciechowski (@lucaswoj) December 20, 2016

After which, the pilot announced, “This is the captain speaking. Apparently, the plane is going to have to get diverted and searched if nobody fesses up soon.”

Reportedly, someone had announced, “This isn't a joke. We're going to turn on the lights and search everyone's bag until we find it.”

After the delay, the prankster came forward confessing that there was no Galaxy Note 7 onboard and he had just changed the SSID wireless device to 'Samsung Galaxy Note 7_1097.'

According to Wojciechowski as quoted in the BBC News report, the flight crew later announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, we found the device. Luckily only the name of the device was changed to 'Galaxy Note 7'. It was not a GN7."