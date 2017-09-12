Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Costs Rs 67,900 in India: New S-Pen, Full Specs, And More

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 FULL SPECS:
6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) display
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides
64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processor
Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system
6GB RAM
64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)
Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)
Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS
- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
Front camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)
Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 grams
IP 68 dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as well
Sensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
With the S-Pen you can now create Live messages, animations, GIFs as well. The S-Pen can be used for instant translation of any kind of text on all Indian languages. Texts inside images can also be translated. Interestingly, Samsung has redesigned the S-Pen completely to make it look and feel like a real pen.
“The community of Note users has inspired us to think bigger, to do the impossible.” Mr. Asim Warsi at the #GalaxyNote8 India launch. pic.twitter.com/QKuy3CLg0O— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) September 12, 2017
Do more with Screen off Memo and the SPen on the #GalaxyNote8. Turn ideas into possibilities. Know more: https://t.co/0hHi5ANTTg pic.twitter.com/uBuMmO81sA— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) September 7, 2017
