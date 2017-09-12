Tech
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Costs Rs 67,900 in India: New S-Pen, Full Specs, And More

News18.com | September 12, 2017, 2:04 PM IST
Samsung is all set to launch the seventh Galaxy Note phablet—Galaxy Note 8— in India today at an exclusive event in New Delhi. With the price of Apple iPhone 8 expected to be close to Rs 1 lakh in India, Samsung will leave no stones unturned to competitively price the Galaxy Note 8 in India. Considering global prices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be priced around Rs 75,000 in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The launch event in New Delhi is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM IST. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look

Sep 12, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy costs Rs 67,900. It will be available starting September 21. Pre-bookings start September 12. Early buyers will get free wireless fast charger and one-time screen replacement offer. HDFC customers will enjoy a cash back of Rs 4,000. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 FULL SPECS:

6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides

64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processor

Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)

Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)

Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

           - Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS

           - Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

           - 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Battery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)

Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 grams

IP 68  dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as well

Sensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

Sep 12, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)

Note 8 is also powered by Bixby. 

With the S-Pen you can now create Live messages, animations, GIFs as well. The S-Pen can be used for instant translation of any kind of text on all Indian languages. Texts inside images can also be translated. Interestingly, Samsung has redesigned the S-Pen completely to make it look and feel like a real pen. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

S-Pen stylus:  Also, you can simply pin the notes or your to-do list on the lock screen itself so, that you don’t forget important tasks. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

The Galaxy Note 8 flaunts an improved S-Pen stylus. It is now IP68 water-resistant and makes the Note 8 way more productive than ever before.

S-Pen: You can now take notes on up to 100 pages on the locked screen itself. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

The camera specs:

Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

           - Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS

           - Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

           - 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Sep 12, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) Infinity display

Sep 12, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Here's the glimpse of the Note 8. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

The Note 8 is here. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

It's a full house at the Note 8 launch event in New Delhi. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)

Sporting a very similar spec sheet, the Galaxy Note 8 looks different, boasts of a dual-lens rear camera and not to forget the mighty S-Pen stylus. 

Sep 12, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

This year Samsung sold record number of LED TVs: Hong

Sep 12, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong takes the stage, Starts with Namaste India!

Sep 12, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

The Samsung Note 8 launch event has begun. Settle down!

Sep 12, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India launch event is expected to begin shortly. Stay tuned. 

Sep 12, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

The Samsung Note 8 will be available in two colour options-- Midnight Black and Maple Gold-- initially. The device is expected to be availbale in stores from September 21. 

Sep 12, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

For the first time, the S-Pen styus will be IP68 water-resistant. 

Sep 12, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Samsung could surprise the market by launching the Note 8 for under Rs 70,000. 

Sep 12, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone.

Sep 12, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch event will begin at 12:30PM. Stay tuned. 

