Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Expected to Cost Around Rs 70,000 in India

Samsung has just unveiled its Galaxy Note 8 and it is expected to hit the Indian market before Diwali. With the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ hovering around Rs 64,900, the new Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be priced around Rs 70,000. The Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung smartphone to feature a dual-lens camera and also features a waterproof stylus (S Pen).The Galaxy Note 8 will take on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. With the top-end iPhone 7 Plus launched at Rs 92,000 in India last year, the tenth anniversary edition Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be costlier. Given this, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected compete fiercely with its S Pen stylus.The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries a 6GB RAM, along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), depending upon the market. The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, Fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.