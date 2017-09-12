Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Impressions Review: The S-Pen Magic

Keeping aside the Note 7 disaster last year, Samsung has moved on to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in India. The Galaxy Note 8, for Rs 67,900, will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. The Galaxy Note 8 is available for pre-booking from September 12 across selected retail stores and also online exclusively on Samsung Shop and Amazon.in.India is clearly a priority for Samsung. Within just three weeks of the international launch, the Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India. This is the seventh Galaxy Note device and the first Samsung phone to offer a dual-lens rear camera. Having said that, The Galaxy Note phablet has always been always about the stylus.While the hardware specifications are similar to the Galaxy S8 series, the new Note 8 promises more productivity with an improved stylus and large screen which easily fits in your hands. After using the Galaxy Note 8 for a day, here are our initial thoughts.The Galaxy Note 8 looks like a solid rectangular slab when compared to the curvy Galaxy S8 and S8+. The device feels premium and flaunts a solid build. Like the S8 series, the Note 8 also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel and on the front the massive 6.3-inch Infinity Display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Note 8 sounds like a huge phone on paper but it easily fits in your hands. It is a tall smartphone and can peep out of your trouser pockets.Those who haven’t used the S8 or S8+ will take some time to get used to the weird placement of the fingerprint scanner. For S8 or S8+ users, the fingerprint scanner on the Note 8 feels easier to reach. The Galaxy Note 8 is heavy and weighs 195 grams.The large screen along with the improved S-Pen stylus on the Galaxy Note 8 makes the device way more easy to use than any other large-screen smartphones. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port along with a hybrid microSD and SIM cards slot. There is the dedicated Bixby button on the left but you can also literally call Bixby anytime by actually speaking “Hi Bixby”.The S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 8 is now feels more like a real tic-tac pen. You are no longer required to pull the S-Pen out, you can just click it (like a pen) to make it pop out. Another interesting feature of the S-Pen is that you are no longer required to re-insert the S-Pen every time to write a screen memo (on the lock screen). You can now do it by just pressing the Air Command button on the S-Pen while point towards the locked screen to write screen memos.This is the first dual-lens rear camera phone from Samsung. There is a 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) module at the back. The module comprises of a Wide-angle 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS setup along with a Telephoto 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS lens. The camera offers 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. On the front there is an 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7 selfie camera.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a smartphone which caters to the productivity needs of a user more than gaming or multi-media usage. The Note 8 comes with all the goodies of the S8+ and manages to better the overall experience. However the big USP is the S-Pen stylus. If you are not keen on making full use of the S-Pen stylus then stay away from the Galaxy Note 8.Talking of the S-Pen, it is now IP68 water-resistant and makes the Note 8 way more productive than ever before. You can now take notes on up to 100 pages on the locked screen itself. You can simply pin the notes or your to-do list on the lock screen itself so, that you don’t forget important tasks.With the S-Pen you can now create Live messages, animations, GIFs as well. The S-Pen can be used for instant translation of any kind of text on all Indian languages. Texts inside images can also be translated.Apart from the S-Pen functionalities, the 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will amaze you. The dual-lens camera of the Note 8 is one of the best. You can also adjust the blur effect on portraits as per your needs. The level of customisation that Samsung is offering on the camera and the overall software is completely unmatched.Lastly, there’s the usual Samsung software package like Samsung Health along with Samsung Pay which comes very handy.The Galaxy Note 8 is not just a large screen smartphone. This is a device which will help you get your job done. Of course, there is the iPhone 7 Plus in this price range but the Galaxy Note 8 will easily blow it away when it comes to overall usage. Not to forget there is Samsung Dex as well which takes the PC experience to the next level altogether.The Galaxy Note 8 has been priced competitively at Rs 67,900. Out of the box, you will get a free clear cover, pair of AKG earphones, USB connector, micro-USB to USB Type-C converter, fast charging adapter and data/charging cable.Stay tuned for the full review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.