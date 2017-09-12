Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look Video: Check Out the New Note

Samsung Galaxy Note8 has been launched in India for a competitive price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-booking from September 12 across selected retail stores and also online exclusively on Samsung Shop and Amazon.in.The Galaxy Note 8 flaunts an improved S-Pen stylus. It is now IP68 water-resistant and makes the Note 8 way more productive than ever before. You can now take notes on up to 100 pages on the locked screen itself. Also, you can simply pin the notes or your to-do list on the lock screen itself so, that you don’t forget important tasks.With the S-Pen you can now create Live messages, animations, GIFs as well. The S-Pen can be used for instant translation of any kind of text on all Indian languages. Texts inside images can also be translated. Interestingly, Samsung has redesigned the S-Pen completely to make it look and feel like a real pen.On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) displayCorning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processorAndroid 7.1.1 Nougat operating system6GB RAM64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS- Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoomFront camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jackBattery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 gramsIP 68 dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as wellSensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEONew S-PenFree clear cover and AKG earphonesMidnight Black, Maple Gold coloursPrice: Rs 67,900