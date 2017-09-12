Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Live: Updates, Specs, Price And More

Samsung is all set to launch the seventh Galaxy Note phablet—Galaxy Note 8— in India today at an exclusive event in New Delhi. With the price of Apple iPhone 8 expected to be close to Rs 1 lakh in India, Samsung will leave no stones unturned to competitively price the Galaxy Note 8 in India. Considering global prices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be priced around Rs 75,000 in India.The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).The launch event in New Delhi is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM IST. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.