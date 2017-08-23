Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Livestream: The Seventh Note is Coming

Samsung is all set to launch the seventh Galaxy Note phablet—the Galaxy Note 8 at an exclusive event in New York city, US. After the Galaxy Note 7 disaster, Samsung has already strengthened its foothold in the global market with its flagships Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones and now it would be interesting to see how the consumers react to the new Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note phablet has always been all about the stylus. While the hardware specifications are expected to be very similar to the Galaxy S8 series, the new Galaxy Note 8 will offer an improved stylus.
The alleged design of Note 8 shows the extremely thin top and bottom bezels. This also means that the Note 8 could sport slimmer bezels too. Then there is an Infinity Display, similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.
WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE:
What does it mean to do bigger things? Watch our livestream, August 23 at 11 AM (EDT), to find out: https://t.co/pfYBxVAkLC pic.twitter.com/EIqPupSGhr— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 22, 2017
