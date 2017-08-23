Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Livestream: The Seventh Note is Coming

News18.com | August 23, 2017, 7:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Samsung is all set to launch the seventh Galaxy Note phablet—the Galaxy Note 8 at an exclusive event in New York city, US. After the Galaxy Note 7 disaster, Samsung has already strengthened its foothold in the global market with its flagships Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones and now it would be interesting to see how the consumers react to the new Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note phablet has always been all about the stylus. While the hardware specifications are expected to be very similar to the Galaxy S8 series, the new Galaxy Note 8 will offer an improved stylus.

The alleged design of Note 8 shows the extremely thin top and bottom bezels. This also means that the Note 8 could sport slimmer bezels too. Then there is an Infinity Display, similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE:









Aug 23, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)
  • 20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    216/10
    43.2 overs
    		 220/1
    28.5 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    514/8
    135.5 overs
    		 168/10
    47.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    487/10
    122.3 overs
    		 135/10
    37.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.