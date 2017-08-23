Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has finally been unveiled by the company at an event in New York. The latest Samsung flagship boasts of a Bezel-less display, a dual camera setup and much more. In the event named 'UNPACKED 2017', the South Korean smartphone giant announced the successor to its 'Note' series. After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year which left the company battling a hoard of accusations upon its products, Samsung has gone all out on making its new flagship device one-of-a-kind. With a promise of top-of the-line firepower, here is what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has to offer.The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries a 6GB RAM, along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), depending upon the market. The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, Fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, and Deep Sea Blue colour variants. Samsung will begin the shipping for the smartphone starting September 15.