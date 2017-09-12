Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched: All You Need to Know [With Video]
Samsung Galaxy Note runs an octa-core Exynos 8895 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which ca be expanded up to 256GB.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 along with the new S-Pen stylus. The phone will be available starting September 21 in stores. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India for a competitive price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-booking from September 12 across selected retail stores and also online exclusively on Samsung Shop and Amazon.in. Early buyers will get free wireless fast charger and one-time screen replacement offer. HDFC customers will enjoy a cash back of Rs 4,000.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look
The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It’s a dual SIM smartphone and comes with a hybrid SIM and microSD card slot.
The Galaxy Note 8 flaunts an improved S-Pen stylus. It is now IP68 water-resistant and makes the Note 8 way more productive than ever before. You can now take notes on up to 100 pages on the locked screen itself. Also, you can simply pin the notes or your to-do list on the lock screen itself so, that you don’t forget important tasks.
With the S-Pen you can now create Live messages, animations, GIFs as well. The S-Pen can be used for instant translation of any kind of text on all Indian languages. Texts inside images can also be translated. Interestingly, Samsung has redesigned the S-Pen completely to make it look and feel like a real pen.
On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.
The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Full Specs:
6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) display
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides
64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processor
Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system
6GB RAM
64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)
Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)
Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS
- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
Front camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)
Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 grams
IP 68 dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as well
Sensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
New S-Pen
Free clear cover and AKG earphones
Midnight Black, Maple Gold colours
Price: Rs 67,900
Available starting September 21
Pre-bookings start September 12
