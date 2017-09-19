Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-orders Begin: 5 Offers to Check Out

Samsung has officially started taking pre-orders of its recently launched Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on e-commerce website Amazon.in. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India for a competitive price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. Interested buyers can log on to Amazon.in and pre-order till September 21.1) Rs 4000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit cards2) Free wireless charger3) No Cost EMI up to 18 months4) Up to 448GB extra 4G data with Reliance Jio5) One time screen replacement in case of damage to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 screen6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) displayCorning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processorAndroid 7.1.1 Nougat operating system6GB RAM64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS- Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoomFront camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jackBattery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 gramsIP 68 dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as wellSensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEONew S-PenFree clear cover and AKG earphonesMidnight Black, Maple Gold colours