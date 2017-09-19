Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-orders Begin: 5 Offers to Check Out
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21. Buyers who pre-book on Amazon.in can avail these offers.
Samsung Says Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Highest Among Note Series. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung has officially started taking pre-orders of its recently launched Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on e-commerce website Amazon.in. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India for a competitive price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. Interested buyers can log on to Amazon.in and pre-order till September 21.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look
Buyers who pre-book on Amazon.in can avail offers like:
1) Rs 4000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit cards
2) Free wireless charger
3) No Cost EMI up to 18 months
4) Up to 448GB extra 4G data with Reliance Jio
5) One time screen replacement in case of damage to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 screen
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Impressions Review: The S-Pen Magic
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Full Specs:
6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (521ppi) display
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back sides
64-bit, 10nm, octa-core Exynos 8895 processor
Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system
6GB RAM
64GB internal storage (up to 256GB)
Dual-SIM (Hybrid slot)
Rear camera: 12+12-megapixels Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS
- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
Front camera: 8-megapixels, AF, F1.7
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery: 3,300 mAh, Wireless charging, Fast charging (QC 2.0)
Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195 grams
IP 68 dust/water proof (1.5 meter and 30 minutes) For S-Pen as well
Sensors: Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, NFC and MST payments, Facial recognition, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
New S-Pen
Free clear cover and AKG earphones
Midnight Black, Maple Gold colours
