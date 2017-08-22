Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Set For August 23 Launch

Samsung has scheduled one of its biggest launches of the year for tomorrow. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - the next flag bearer for Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup will be showcased to the world on August 23, 8:30 pm. The new phablet will hold all the more importance for Samsung after the company was held responsible for the infamous Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that took place last year. While the current flagship offering by Samsung - S8 and S8+ have managed to revive the South Korean smartphone manufacturer's reputation in the market, it will be interesting to note how Samsung plans to re-establish its 'Note' series' prestige.According to the recent leaks and an ‘accidental’ Twitter posting by Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport an Infinity Display just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and will have even smaller bezel than the two. The Note 8 will be powered by an Exynos 9 SoC. Rumours also suggest a Dual Camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Several other rumours suggest a 6.2-inch display, Exynos 8895 processor or a Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 6GB RAM. The phablet will draw its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery. Samsung is also rumoured to bring in a Dual-Camera setup in its upcoming flagship.