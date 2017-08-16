Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Teaser Out: 'Bigger' Note 8 Set For August 23 Unveil

Samsung has been teasing about its upcoming flagship product – the Galaxy Note 8. In a recent teaser video, the South Korean smartphone giant boasts of a “bigger” device to cater to those with bigger needs. The video, titled ‘Do Bigger Things’, does not really show the Galaxy Note 8.0 but teases at a bigger Samsung phablet than its previous devices. The video also shows S Pen right next to the phablet frame, indicating at it as an accessory to come with the Galaxy Note 8.Earlier reports had indicated a 6.2-inch Infinity display (just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+), Exynos 8895 processor or a Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 6GB/ 8GB RAM on the Galaxy Note 8. It is expected to draw its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery. Hints at a Dual-Camera setup on the flagship have suggested at an Apple iPhone 7 Plus-like camera setup with a wide-angle and a telephoto sensor and a highlighting feature of 3x optical zoom. The storage options will include 64GB and 128GB variants, with further expandable storage.Samsung has confirmed an August 23 date for the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8. It is expected that the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung's most expensive Galaxy phone till date. After its predecessor's 'battery explosion' fiasco, it will be interesting to note how Samsung manages to gain back the market's trust for its next flagship.