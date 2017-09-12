Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch Today: Will it be Priced Under Rs 75,000?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch in India on September 12, the day on which Apple will globally announce the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8. Samsung has already sent media invites for the Galaxy Note 8 launch event in New Delhi which is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm. With the price of Apple iPhone 8 expected to be close to Rs 1 lakh in India, Samsung will leave no stones unturned to competitively price the Galaxy Note 8 in India. Considering global prices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be priced around Rs 75,000 in India.The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries a 6GB RAM, along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), depending upon the market.The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, Fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, and Deep Sea Blue colour variants.