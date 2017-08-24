Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Top 5 Features: Dual Camera, Bixby And More

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship offering at the Samsung UNPACKED event held in New York City yesterday. The Galaxy Note 8 comes as the top-of-the-line offering by the company and also carries the tag of being Samsung Mobile's most expensive offering till date. After the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung has aimed to provide the Galaxy Note 8 with enough firepower to turn the tables around this time. Bearing the caption of 'Do Bigger Things', the new Samsung phablet aims to be a one-stop solution for smartphone users for their every possible smartphone need. With the most advanced specifications available in the smartphone industry at the moment, what all can the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 get done? Here is a list of top features that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has to offer.Samsung introduced the edge-to-edge display in its previous flagship, the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ and called it 'Infinity Display'. The concept almost immediately caught up with the smartphone enthusiasts across the globe, as other industry players were also aiming to go for such bezel-less design since forever but could not really come up with something as refined as this. Now, Samsung has brought the same design to its Note series through the Galaxy Note 8. The device features a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, a good half-an-inch larger than the previous Note device. As per Samsung, this will help the Galaxy Note 8 users to get more out of the device's split screen feature. This is further coupled with curved edges and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.S Pen has unarguably been one of the most worthwhile contributors to the success of Samsung's Note series. Now, Samsung has further improved upon the stylus' functionality by bringing in features like Live Message and Smart Selection, both of which allow users to create animated GIFs or handwritten messages on photos and share it across an app. Additionally, a 'Screen Off Memo' functionality has been added to the device that lets users take quick notes without unlocking the smartphone. The notes can also be pinned to the 'Always on Display' for a handy access. Other simpler features added to the S Pen include gestures like glance, magnify, capture and even an option to translate the highlighted text.Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung device to feature a Dual Camera setup. Samsung also claims that this is the first camera setup ever built with dual Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 offers 2x Optical zoom and features like Bokeh effect by the name of 'Live focus', Dual Capture that photographs things which are outside the camera frame and low-light photography capabilities. One thing that differentiates the Bokeh Effect on the Galaxy Note 8 from that offered by other devices is that the Blur effect in the images can be adjusted as per liking even after clicking the picture.Now that Samsung has rolled out Bixby voice support to 200 countries across the globe, the addition of the same in the new Galaxy Note 8 will come as a huge plus. Samsung has further improved upon its own voice assistant to now let it couple tasks related to a single keyword. A demonstration during the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8 showed how a simple 'Good Night' command given to Bixby initiated a series of tasks like turning the smartphone to silent mode, setting an alarm and turning on the 'Night Mode' display.Improving upon the capability of its flagships being connected to a larger screen for more work efficiency, Samsung has expanded the DeX support to most of the apps on the Galaxy Note 8. DeX, which lets users connect Samsung devices to a screen, keyboard and mouse to essentially convert the smartphone to a full-fledged PC, will now support more apps for increased productivity through the DeX.