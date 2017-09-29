Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Video Review

The looks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 doesn’t appeal much when compared to the S8 or S8+ and totally falls flat when placed beside the Apple iPhone X. The Galaxy Note 8 looks like a solid rectangular slab when compared to the curvy Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, the device feels premium and flaunts a solid build. Like the S8 series, the Note 8 also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel. The Galaxy Note 8 is a tall smartphone and can peep out of your trouser pockets. Also, it is slightly heavier than the Galaxy S8+ and weighs 195 grams.The battery life of the Galaxy Note 8 is not that great. You can expect the battery to last maximum one day with mixed usage. You can’t escape the daily charge cycle with the Galaxy Note 8. Those who haven’t used the S8 or S8+ will take some time to get used to the weird placement of the fingerprint scanner. For S8 or S8+ users, the fingerprint scanner on the Note 8 feels easier to reach.