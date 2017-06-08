Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in August?

South Korean major Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in August. According to a report in Korean Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch just ahead of the Apple iPhone 8 event slated for September.

The largely successful Note lineup from Samsung suffered a dent when the Note 7 problems came to the fore.

The report, based on industry sources, stated that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature the ‘Infinity Display’ seen on Samsung’s current flagship phones - the S8 and S8+. Also, the dual camera lens on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to have a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

Rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 include a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, a length-to-width screen ratio of 18.5-9 or more, and dual rear cameras with 12MP and 13MP lenses.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be a crucial phone for the company to erase the horror of the Note 7 fiasco even though the Galaxy S8 is being called the most beautiful Android smartphone. Samsung had earlier confirmed that it will bring back the Note brand.

The launch of Note 8 and Apple's next iPhone will be followed by the unveiling of LG V30.

It is quite likely that the three flagship phones would boast of similar premium features.