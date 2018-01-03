Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB Variant Goes on Sale: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage is now available on Flipkart’s 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale for Rs 9,999. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, with 32GB storage variant, was launched in India in October 2016. The newly-announced 16GB variant is basically the same smartphone with the same specification but only with lesser storage. Apart from this, Galaxy On Nxt had 32GB storage variant which is currently available at Rs 15,900 and a 64GB variant of the device listed for Rs 11,900 on Flipkart as part of the Mobiles Bonanza Sale.In terms of specifications, Galaxy On Nxt features a 5.5-inch full-HD TFT display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Samsung's custom UI.In terms of optics, it sports a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device comes with the connectivity option of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB and packs a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Samsung has also included a fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy On Nxt series.