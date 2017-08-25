Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB Variant Gets a Price Cut of Rs 5,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch seems to have an effect on the existing flagship lineup of Samsung. Samsung has now cut down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India by Rs 5,000. The Galaxy S8+ variant, which previously cost Rs 70,900, is now available on the official Samsung website for Rs 65,900. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones were first launched for Rs 74,900 back in April.This move by Samsung is likely to make way for its next high-end offering - Galaxy Note 8 which is expected to be available in India by mid-September. The Note 8 comes as the highest-priced smartphone by Samsung till date and is likely to carry a price tag of more than Rs 70,000 in India. Interestingly, the price cut has been limited to the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+.The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs on a 3,500 mAH battery and sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The front camera of the Galaxy S8+ carries an 8-megapixel sensor (f/1.7) with autofocus. Other features of the device include iris scanner, facial recognition, fingerprint scanner and dust and water resistance (IP68 certification).The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, sports the first-ever Dual camera setup in a Samsung smartphone. Here is a list of the top 5 features of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0.