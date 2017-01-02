Samsung Galaxy S8 May Launch With AirPod-like Wireless Earphones
Samsung Galaxy S7 (right) and S7 Edge smartphone. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
After having seen a rough year in the wake of the failure of Galaxy Note 7, South Korean tech giant Samsung has decided to launch Bluetooth earbuds similar to Apple's 'AirPods' alongside its high-anticipated flagship for 2017 - the Galaxy S8.
Also, rumour mills are abuzz that Samsung will do away with the standard 3.5-mm audio jack with Galaxy S8.
It is expected that the headphones will include Harman internals. It is not clear whether Samsung will launch a new design for the Galaxy S8 or offer the Gear IconX along with the flagship.
The Gear IconX was unveiled in the UK; these small wireless Bluetooth earbuds include a small touchpad for controlling music playback.
It is also unknown whether the IconX will be bundled with the Galaxy S8 or not. That being said, the Gear IconX is being seen as a stiff competition to Apple's AirPods.
