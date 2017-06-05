Samsung Galaxy S8 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Edition Launched With Jack Sparrow's Coolness

Samsung has released a special ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ themed Galaxy S8 in collaboration with Disney. The flagship Samsung smartphone will come with 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead men tell no tale' treasure chest package.

This is not the first time Samsung has released a phone with comic character tie-up. Previously, it had also unveiled a Batman inspired Galaxy S7 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

The Pirates of the Caribbean inspired Galaxy S8 will carry a gold coloured skull pirate logo, a removable case, a ring holder and dedicated themes and sounds based on the official soundtrack of the movie.

The Special Edition Galaxy S8 will carry the same specifications as the regular one, with a 5.8-inch QuadHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will run on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

The Pirates of the Caribbean inspired Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce website, for ¥5,988 (~Rs 56,623).

Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

