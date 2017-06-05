Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S8 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Edition Launched With Jack Sparrow's Coolness

News18.com

Updated: June 5, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S8 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Edition Launched With Jack Sparrow's Coolness
Samsung Galaxy S8 special edition to come with a Pirates of the Caribbean theme. (Image: JD.com)

Samsung has released a special ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ themed Galaxy S8 in collaboration with Disney. The flagship Samsung smartphone will come with 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead men tell no tale' treasure chest package.

This is not the first time Samsung has released a phone with comic character tie-up. Previously, it had also unveiled a Batman inspired Galaxy S7 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Disney Theme, Pirates of the Caribbean, Galaxy S8, Price, Specifications, Special edition smartphone, Android Nougat Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP1 | HTC U11, Maruti Dzire, Virat Kohli & More

 

The Pirates of the Caribbean inspired Galaxy S8 will carry a gold coloured skull pirate logo, a removable case, a ring holder and dedicated themes and sounds based on the official soundtrack of the movie.

The Special Edition Galaxy S8 will carry the same specifications as the regular one, with a 5.8-inch QuadHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will run on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Disney Theme, Pirates of the Caribbean, Galaxy S8, Price, Specifications, Special edition smartphone, Android Nougat Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

The Pirates of the Caribbean inspired Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce website, for ¥5,988 (~Rs 56,623).

Watch this space for more on Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Disney Theme, Pirates of the Caribbean, Galaxy S8, Price, Specifications, Special edition smartphone, Android Nougat Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8 - Pirates of the Caribbean Edition. (Image: JD.com)

Also read: Moto Z2 Play to Be Available For Pre-order in India From June 8: All You Should Know

First Published: June 5, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.