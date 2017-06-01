Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India

Samsung has unveiled a new variant of Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India. The new variant of Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in Midnight Black colour; it sports bezel-less dual-edge Infinity Display.

Samsung says the new variant with bigger RAM and internal storage has been launched following the success of the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in the Indian market. The new variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The new Galaxy S8+ comes with Samsung Pay, and personal assistant, Bixby.

"The resounding success of the recently launched Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ underscores the unmatched superiority of Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Consumers can pre-book the new Galaxy S8+ variant on Samsung Shop and e-commerce site Flipkart starting June 2.

All the customers will get a free wireless charger as an introductory offer from Samsung.

The 128GB version of Samsung Galaxy S8+ will retail at Rs 74,990 and will be available across the country starting June 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ both feature what Samsung is calling, an infinity display. This is basically a double-edged screen on the device. The S8+ sports a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display with 2960×1440 resolution and 529ppi of pixel density. The devices will get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and the back.

Dimensions

159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, Weight: 173g

Processor

Octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10 nm processor

Camera

The Galaxy S8+ has a Dual Pixel 12MP with OIS and F1.7 aperture rear camera and the front camera will be an 8MP sensor with auto-focus and F1.7 aperture.

Battery

The S8+ comes with a 3500 mAh battery.