Samsung Galaxy S8 Revealed in All Glory; To Launch on March 29

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now confirmed to be launched on March 29 and well-known tipster Evan Blass has now revealed an image of the next flagship Samsung Galaxy S8 in all glory. “The Galaxy S8 lacks traditional navigation and will feature a larger display compared to the older Galaxy Note devices,” said Blass in a Venture Beat report.

The leaked image showcases an almost bezel-less display. There is no home button and the fingerprint scanner is right aside the rear camera lens and Blass feels that it “is quite untenable for short-fingered folks.”

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 To Launch on March 29, Price Starts at $849

Samsung hasn’t ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack in the upcoming Galaxy S8 but it obviously comes with a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in two display sizes-- 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There will be a 12MP rear camera.

Also read: Apple to Need Support of Indian States For Setting Up Manufacturing Hub in Bengaluru

The device is expected to be start at a price of $849, which roughly translates to Rs 59,430. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched in India for a minimum of Rs 60,000. However, the expected price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is Rs 64,999 in India.

The device might land in the country by May 2017 as Samsung would also like to get it sooner here for they could never sell the 2016 flagship Galaxy Note 7 last year.

Also read: Facebook to Show More Relevant Videos Based on Percent Completion