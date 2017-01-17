Samsung Galaxy S8 to Cost At Least Rs 60,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be reportedly launched at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 on March 29. the device is expected to be start at a price of $849, which roughly translates to Rs 59,430. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched in India for a minimum of Rs 60,000. However, the expected price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is Rs 64,999 in India. The device might land in the country by May 2017 as Samsung would also like to get it sooner here for they could never sell the 2016 flagship Galaxy Note 7 last year.

Samsung recently got the smartphone enthusiasts buzzing with two new ads on YouTube recently. The ads show Samsung's brand-new AMOLED displays.

And at the end of these ads there is a mysterious smartphone that shows up. It's believed that the phone is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. The phone has been much talked about in recent months and will be the first major release by the company after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The device is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress 2017 that will be held in Barcelona.

The Korean promo also suggests a high screen to body ratio and a 4K display. The promo also shows a sharp display and low power consumption.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with two different display sizes of 5-inch and 6-inch. The bigger display model is expected to be named as Galaxy S8 Plus.

The device will also retain a 3.5 mm audio jack and is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM. Rumours also suggest that there will be an 8GB RAM also on offer. Samsung might offer the device with their own Exynos processor in India as they have been doing this for the past several years.

The Galaxy S8 will also be IP68 certified - dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 metres and 30 minutes. The device will run on Android Nougat operating system and sport a 3000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

The camera on the Galaxy S8 will be a similar to what we saw on the Note 7. The primary camera will be 12-megapixel with phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED flash. The selfie camera will be an 8-megapixel camera.