Samsung Galaxy S8 To Launch on March 29, Price Starts at $849

A recent leak on Twitter by Ricciolo suggests that the much awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 will just be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2017 and the real launch date of the phone will be on 29th March 2017.

In his tweet, he said that a 'little bird' told him that. This twitter account has been taking credit for putting out some credible information in the past. But we do take this with a bit of scepticism. We think that if Samsung will showcase the phone at MWC 2017, they would want to play it big at the biggest mobile conference in the world.

The tweet also suggests that the device will be priced at $849, that's roughly Rs 60,000.

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

Recently Samsung got the smartphone enthusiasts buzzing with two new ads on YouTube. The ads show Samsung's brand-new AMOLED displays.

And at the end of these ads there is a mysterious smartphone that shows up. It's believed that the phone is the upcoming Smasung Galaxy S8. The phone has been much talked about in recent months and will be the first major release by the company after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The device is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress 2017 that will be held in Barcelona.

The Korean promo also suggests a high screen to body ratio and a 4K display. The promo also shows a sharp display and low power consumption. Read the full story here: Samsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know