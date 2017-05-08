Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Is a Smarter Buy?

Samsung made heads turn with the newly-launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus with an almost bezel-less design. OnePlus, meanwhile, has been producing near-flagship smartphones but, at half the prices.

How does one choose between the 'best-looking' Android smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the OnePlus 3T. We pit the smartphones against each other in a detailed comparison with their reviews for you.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S8, despite housing a 5.8-inch display, feels smaller than its predecessor, S7 Edge. The screen to body ratio of the Galaxy S8 is 83.6 per cent and the dual curved display makes the Galaxy S8 feel more compact and easy to hold.

OnePlus let go of its unique sandstone finish (found on OnePlus 2) on the OnePlus 3T and used a unibody metal design. The smartphone's design elements look derived a lot from HTC. It looks premium with an all glass and aluminum build. There's a slight curve on the back as well.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 offers 5.8-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Without a doubt, the display is vivid and very rich. The S8 also has mobile HDR support that enhances supported content.

The OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen, which is pretty bright and has deep blacks. Some users have, however, found a little blown out contrast.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 12-megapixel rear camera with 'Dual Pixel' technology. The camera features include optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture. In the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus.

The OnePlus 3T offers a 16-megapixel primary camera that takes speedy snaps and lots of detail. The 16MP selfie camera is also impressive.

Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S8 runs an Octa-core Exynos 8895 processor (in several regions including India) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. It runs Android Nougat operating system.

The OnePlus 3T runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 SoC and a whopping 6GB of RAM. It also runs the Android Nougat OS.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support while the OnePlus 3T features a bigger 3,400mAh battery with DASH charging technology.