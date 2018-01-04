English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Lunched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung has launched its latest 4G tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in India for Rs 9,500.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Lunched in India: Price, Specifications And More (image: Samsung)
South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its latest 4G tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in India for Rs 9,500 and will come in two colours - White and Black. The device will be available across retail stores starting January 5, 2018, and at the same time will also be accessible on Amazon.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Tab A 7.0 features a 7-inch TET display. The device is powered by 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor, 1.5GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 200GB via microSD card. The device comes with a 4000mAH battery which aims to provide up to 9 hours of video playback. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 comes loaded with Kids Mode that provides educational and beneficial content designed especially for kids. The device also provides parental control, making it a fun yet safe experience for kids. Parental Control offers features such as setting usage time limits and restricting app access.

In terms of optics, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor on the back 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The device comes with the connectivity option of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.

Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Specifications

Type: LTE

Display: 7.0” WXGA TFT

Chipset: 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor

Bearer: 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD

Memory: 1.5GB(RAM) + 8GB(ROM) microSD up to 200GB

Camera: 5.0MP AF + 2.0MP

Connectors: USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack, Wireless Connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct

Dimensions, Weight: 108.8 x 186.9 x 8.7mm, 289g

Battery: 4,000mAh

Radio: FM Radio

Video: Recording: 720p @ 30fps Playback: 1080p @ 30fps


Watch: Bose QuietComfort 35 Review, Noise-Cancellation Meets Google Assistant



