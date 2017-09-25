Samsung Galaxy X 'Foldable Smartphone' Gets Certifications in S.Korea; Set For 2018 Launch
Samsung Galaxy X is rumoured to be a foldable smartphone by Samsung that may be launched in the third quarter of next year. The Galaxy X has already passed certification in South Korea.
Samsung has since long been working on a foldable smartphone display now and most recently, the technology for the same has been certified in Samsung’s own country. The foldable device, expected to be named Samsung Galaxy X, recently appeared in a Korean National Radio Agency filing under the model name SM-G888N0. As per a report, the device was first spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance and is now being listed as “radio equipment for global LTE communication” under the NRRA listing.
Samsung is known for bringing such revolutionary smartphone technology, with the latest example being the infinity display sported by its flagship the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Though the foldable smartphone technology is nothing new by the company, being first showcased as a prototype back in 2013, it will certainly come as a first on the commercial front if Samsung is able to bring it to its global markets by next year, as hinted at by the Samsung Mobile Chief – Koh Ding-jin. The technology, however, currently faces technical challenges, which, if not solved in time, may push back the release date of the technology.
As of now, not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy X apart from the fact that it is going to be a foldable smartphone and a tablet hybrid. As per various reports, the Galaxy X model is going to be released by the third quarter of 2018 and in limited quantities.
