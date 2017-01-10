Samsung Gear S3 Launched For Rs 28,500

The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch has been finally launched in India for a price of Rs 28,500. There two variants of the Gear S3 – Classic and Frontier— and will be available for pre-order starting January 10, 8PM. Samsung will start shipping the Gear S3 starting January 18.

Both the variants run Tizen operating system. While the Classic version offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options the Frontier variant comes with LTE support as well.

Also read: Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

The new Gear S3 retains the circular design of the current S2 model, but is slightly larger. Interface improvements include the ability to accept or reject calls with the ring rather than a swipe of the screen.

The Gear S3 models come with GPS, making them more accurate for workouts. In the S2, GPS was limited to a pricier model with cellular capabilities (on the slower 3G network). GPS, so far, isn't common in smartwatches, allowing Samsung to stand out with the S3. Although GPS tends to drain battery quickly, Samsung expects at least three days of battery life in the S3.

Also read: Facebook to Challenge YouTube; Will Start Mid-Roll Video Ads And Share The Revenue With Publishers

Meanwhile, the emergency-calling feature echoes the "SOS" feature coming to the Apple Watch this fall. Where the Apple Watch will call 911 or the relevant emergency service elsewhere directly, though, the S3 will call or text emergency contacts, such as friends or relatives. These will be pre-recorded or pre-written messages.

(With AP inputs)

