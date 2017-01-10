Samsung Gear S3 to Launch Today For an Expected Price of Rs 54,364

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Gear S3 smartwatch on Tuesday. Samsung has recently rolled out iOS support for its Gear S2, Gear Fit2 and Gear S3 wearables. This means these devices will be compatible with iPhones as well.

Also read: Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

Surprisingly, before the product was officially unveiled in India, e-commerce website Amazon India had listed two variants of the Gear S3 smartwatch-- Classic and Frontier—along with a whopping price tag of Rs 54,364.

Samsung Gear S3 comes with GPS capabilities and the ability to call or text for help by triple-tapping a side button.

Also read: Facebook to Challenge YouTube; Will Start Mid-Roll Video Ads And Share The Revenue With Publishers

The new Gear S3 retains the circular design of the current S2 model, but is slightly larger. Samsung will still sell last year's S2 to those who consider the S3 too big on their wrist. As with the S2, the outer ring of the watch face rotates to let you scroll through notifications and apps. Interface improvements include the ability to accept or reject calls with the ring rather than a swipe of the screen.

(With AP inputs)