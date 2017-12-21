Samsung India Adds Utility Bill Payments Feature to Samsung Pay

Samsung India on Thursday announced to add bill payments feature to its mobile payments service Samsung Pay. "Consumers will be able to pay their utility bills seamlessly through Samsung Pay, set reminders and search favourite biller based on their current location," Sanjay Razdan, Director, Samsung India, said in a statement. Users can pay their mobile, landline telephone, electricity, gas, water and DTH bills using the feature which is facilitated by the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS).Samsung Pay debuted in India in March and works with the company's patented Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology as well as with Near Field Communication (NFC). Apart from India, Samsung Pay is now available in 12 global markets, including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia.Its partners include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank and payment gateways Visa, MasterCard and American Express.