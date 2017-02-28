Samsung India Contributes For 'School Kit Programme' in Bengaluru

Samsung India has reached out to more than 30,000 school students in key districts here, in collaboration with the government of Karnataka's two-day 'School Kit Programme' that aims to extend support to students from government schools.

"At Samsung, our aim is to cater to the needs of our consumers with meaningful innovations and quality products. We will also like to give back to the society, thereby reaching out to less-privileged students within the Indian society," Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru, said in a statement.

Volunteers from Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru visited more than 500 schools and distributed essential stationery items -- including 3,000 dictionaries, 14,000 stationery pouches, 300 bags, 18,000 exam pads and geometry boxes -- over two days across Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Kolar and Mulbagal districts in the state.

