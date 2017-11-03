Samsung Launches Android Oreo Beta Update For Galaxy S8, S8+

Samsung Electronics has officially launched Android 8.0 Oreo beta programme for Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones that comes with "Samsung Experience" 9.0 user interface (UI) on top and is being introduced to select users based in the US, the UK and South Korea. "Previously known as 'TouchWiz', 'Samsung Experience' is based on the Android OS and has expanded beyond the user interface to provide Galaxy users with a consistent and seamless experience across all Samsung mobile software, apps and services," the tech giant announced late Thursday."This change is in recognition of the increasing suite of unique services Samsung has developed for the Galaxy devices," the company added. "Samsung Experience" version 8.5 was released with Galaxy Note 8. "Samsung Experience" 9.0 is based on the latest version of the OS built on the Android Oreo UI and UX and will feature on the next flagship Galaxy device. The new update reportedly brings a number of new functionalities to both Galaxy S8 and S8+.In addition to standard features of Android Oreo, it adds improvements to things like "Edge Screen" and "Samsung Keyboard".