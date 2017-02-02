Samsung Launches India's First Curved Gaming Monitor Starting at Rs 35,000

Samsung Electronics launched India’s First curved gaming monitor today.

With a radius of 1800mm, Samsung claims it to be the most curved monitor in the world.

The curved gaming monitor comes with features like 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and quantum dot technology.

Various ergonomics such as HAS, Pivot, Swivel and Tilt have also been introduced in these monitors.

By combining Samsung’s advanced motion blur reduction technology with its VA panel, the LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 curved gaming monitors produce a 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT).

The rapid MPRT rate reduces display transitions between moving and animated objects, and in turn eliminates potential visual distractions.

The LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 also leverage integrated AMD FreeSync Technology over HDMI functionality to synchronise the screen’s 144 Hz refresh rate with users’ AMD graphics cards.

This connectivity minimises image tearing, input latency and stutter that can disrupt gameplay and escalate visual fatigue.

The CFG70 includes a dedicated gaming interface with an intuitive settings dashboard to allow gamers to modify and personalise their gameplay settings.

Each curved gaming monitor also offers a series of hotkeys on the front and back of the display.

Samsung curved monitor LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 will be available at Rs 35,000 & Rs 42,000 respectively.

