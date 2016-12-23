Samsung Launches Pink Gold Galaxy S7 Edge in India

Samsung launched the Pink Gold varient of its popular flagship Galaxy S7 Edge in India. This version of Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone was announced in April this year but it was available in a handful of markets only.

The Galaxy S7 Edge Pink Gold model is now up for grabs in India for Rs 50,900.

It is pertinent to note that there is no change in price as other colour variants are also available for the same price.

The Galaxy S7 Edge listing on Samsung's India site stated that the model has not been officially made available in the country.

The South Korean electronics giant had on December 8 officially announced the launch of 'Black Pearl' coloured variant of the massively popular Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

With this the Galaxy S7 Edge can now be had in a total of seven colours, which are: Blue Coral, Pink Gold, White Pearl, Black Onyx, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium. All of them, however, may not be available at every retailer.