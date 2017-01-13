Samsung Launches Two Affordable 4G Smartphones

Samsung India today launched Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G to further strengthen its J-Series portfolio.

Galaxy J2 Ace will serve as Samsung’s most affordable smartphone with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G will be an affordable smartphone with a Super AMOLED display.

Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “The response to our affordable 4G J Series has been phenomenal with consumers appreciating the build quality and the India-centric features that make Samsung’s J Series a compelling offering for our consumers. Buoyed by this success, we are pleased to expand our portfolio with the addition of Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G in the under INR 10,000 segment. These models have been conceptualised and equipped with front flash and Super AMOLED screens respectively to cater to the needs of both selfie-takers and entertainment lovers.”

Samsung’s Make for India features include the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) Mode which provides up to 50% mobile data savings with data compression and S bike mode that lets consumers ‘ride tension free’ while encouraging responsible riding.

These features have witnessed as much as 50% adoption amongst consumers as per the company.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G feature both these features along with S Power Planning.

Samsung has also launched other India-centric innovations including S Secure and Turbo Speed Technology which are available on Galaxy J2 Ace.

With these launches, Samsung will offer consumers four 4G Android models below INR 10,000 along with the existing Galaxy J2 and Galaxy J2 2016.

Also read: Samsung Gear S3 Launched For Rs 28,500

Galaxy J2 Ace features a larger 5” screen along with Samsung’s proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device RAM.

It consists of 8MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera with selfie flash coupled with 4G.

Also, it is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad Core processor, 1.5 GB RAM complemented with Turbo Speed Technology with a back panel that is anti-scratch and ergonomic.

While the Galaxy J1 4G sports a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera along with advanced camera modes including Beauty Face that allow users to enhance images automatically.

Galaxy J1 4G is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor and 1GB RAM. It also features a front window and a faux leather back cover finish for further visual appeal.

Also read: Samsung Z2 First Impressions Review: The Tizen OS-Based Budget Smartphone

Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G come loaded with Samsung’s localised ‘Make for India’ features. Both models feature Ultra Data Saving mode (UDS), S bike mode and S Power Planning which offer more affordable browsing, uninterrupted riding for bikers, and smart power planning respectively.

Apart from Turbo Speed Technology, Galaxy J2 Ace also features ‘S Secure’ that ensures a safe browsing experience and provides privacy features to keep personal information protected.

Galaxy J2 Ace is priced at INR 8,490 and is available in gold, black and silver. The model will be available across channels from January 16.

Galaxy J1 4G, Samsung’s entry-level 4G Android offering, will be available at INR 6,890 and is currently available across channels in gold, black, and white.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Six Months Review: Still The Champion Android Flagship