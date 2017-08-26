Samsung Holds ‘2017 Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum’ in New Delhi

Samsung Electronics organised the 2017 Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum (SMSF) India in New Delhi, showcasing its advanced component technologies. Under the slogan, “Leading the way, shaping the future,” Samsung offered insight on the latest global trends within the industry as well as the company’s vision and strategy for India’s dynamic mobile landscape.The mobile ecosystem in India has been experiencing unprecedented development within the past few years and market demand for value-added products has increased sharply. Through its second SMSF India event, Samsung continues to recognize the opportunities that India brings and the potential the market holds.Samsung’s branded image sensor ISOCELL. The brand is named after the company’s own image sensor technology that allows high color fidelity and excellent image quality even with smaller pixels. Samsung’s advanced semiconductor solutions also on display included near field communication (NFC) mobile payment solution, touch controller supporting force home key feature, LPDDR4-based mobile DRAM, and T5 portable solid state drive (SSD).Following its first components forum in India, the Samsung Image Sensor Forum (2015), Samsung reinforced its presence the next year through the Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum India, presenting a comprehensive lineup of its leading mobile component solutions. More than 200 industry professionals ranging from mobile manufacturers and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) companies, to design engineers and researchers for mobile devices and technologies attended the forum.