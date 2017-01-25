Samsung Note 7: Safety Rules for Lithium-ion Batteries May Change
Samsung Note 7. (Reuters)
Safety standards for lithium-ion batteries need to be modernised following a massive recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones after faulty batteries caused fires, a US government agency said.
"Consumers should never have to worry that a battery-powered device might put them, their family or their property at risk," Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye said in a statement.
The agency reached agreement with Samsung to recall 2.5 million Note 7 phones in early September. While most recalls have a "dangerously low" consumer response rate, 97% of Samsung's Note 7 phones have been returned, Kaye said.
The US consumer-safety regulator and Samsung are working with the industry to update the voluntary standard for lithium-ion batteries in smartphones, the commission said.
"At a minimum, industry needs to learn from this experience and improve consumer safety by putting more safeguards in place during the design and manufacturing stages to ensure that technologies run by lithium-ion batteries deliver their benefits without the serious safety risks," Kaye said.
