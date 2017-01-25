»
1-min read

Samsung Note 7: Safety Rules for Lithium-ion Batteries May Change

Reuters

First published: January 25, 2017, 12:32 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Samsung Note 7: Safety Rules for Lithium-ion Batteries May Change
Samsung Note 7. (Reuters)

Safety standards for lithium-ion batteries need to be modernised following a massive recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones after faulty batteries caused fires, a US government agency said.

Don't miss: Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class

"Consumers should never have to worry that a battery-powered device might put them, their family or their property at risk," Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye said in a statement.
The agency reached agreement with Samsung to recall 2.5 million Note 7 phones in early September. While most recalls have a "dangerously low" consumer response rate, 97% of Samsung's Note 7 phones have been returned, Kaye said.

The US consumer-safety regulator and Samsung are working with the industry to update the voluntary standard for lithium-ion batteries in smartphones, the commission said.

"At a minimum, industry needs to learn from this experience and improve consumer safety by putting more safeguards in place during the design and manufacturing stages to ensure that technologies run by lithium-ion batteries deliver their benefits without the serious safety risks," Kaye said.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.