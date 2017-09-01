Samsung Portable SSD Launched Starting at Rs 13,500

Samsung Electronics has launched the Samsung Portable SSD T5 in India at a starting price of Rs 13,500. The T5 portable solid state drive (PSSD) claims to deliver transfer speeds of up to 540MB/sec along with encrypted data security by using Samsung’s 64-layer V-NAND technology. The dimensions of T5 are (3.0x2.3x0.4 inches) and it weighs 51 grams. Samsung also claims that the Portable SSD can withstand an accidental drop from a height of up to 2 meters.T5 users can configure security settings and receive firmware and software updates through Samsung Portable SSD Software. The Samsung T5 comes with a metal exterior and sports a USB Type-C port. The Portable SSD is available in two colour and memory variants - Deep Black (1TB and 2TB models) and Alluring Blue (250GB and 500GB models) at retail outlets at the following prices:250 GB - 13,500500 GB - 21,0001 TB - 40,0002 TB - 80,000