Samsung Spain Gifts 200 Galaxy Note 8 Devices to Iberia Flight Passengers
Samsung Spain partnered with Iberia Airlines to present the passengers on-board with a totally unexpected gift. Read to know more.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung Spain has successfully pulled off a brilliant marketing campaign recently by giving out free Galaxy Note 8 to as many as 200 people. As per a recent report, Samsung Spain gave away 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices to the passengers of Iberia's flight IB514 as a surprise. The passengers on the flight which took off from Madrid had no clue that they were in for a surprise by the South Korean giant.
"It was a very special moment because we were looking forward to seeing the faces of all the passengers when we received the news. It was a brief message and I spoke on behalf of all the employees that we formed Samsung Spain when I confirmed that they would receive the last equipment and that was just a gesture to record our gratitude for the support and confidence we have received during the last months. In addition, we have found in Iberia an exceptional partner, which has made it possible for the action to be a success," Celestino García - Corporate Vice President of Samsung Spain was quoted as saying.
To pull off the entire exercise successfully, Samsung had partnered with Iberia airlines and offered free in-flight snacks and beverages to mark the launch of Samsung’s flagship device in Spain. The smartphone manufacturer had also put up customised decoration on the flight.
Te dejamos un resumen de lo que hemos vivido con @iberia y #note8abordo ✈ 200 caras de felicidad 😊 pic.twitter.com/mIg1EU24iW— Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) October 23, 2017
¡Hay selfies que rebosan sonrisas! Mucha emoción entregando los #Note8abordo a todos nuestros clientes del IB0513 de hoy ✈️📱 @SamsungEspana pic.twitter.com/KYmS0tZYp2— Iberia (@Iberia) October 23, 2017
Qué emoción hemos vivido en el vuelo a Coruña #note8abordo @Iberia @SamsungEspana #SinPalabras pic.twitter.com/MmXToiqil1— Celestino Garcia (@CelestinoGR) October 23, 2017