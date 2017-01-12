»
Samsung to Launch Foldable Smartphones in Q3: Report

First published: January 12, 2017, 5:58 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Samsung will launch more than 1,00,000 units of its foldable smartphones.(Representative image: Reuters)

Samsung seems to be all set to woo consumers with its first foldable smartphones in Q3 this year. According to a new report by The Korean Herald, Samsung will launch more than 1,00,000 units of its foldable smartphones.

“The smartphone, whose panels face outward upon folding, may be used as a 7-inch tablet when unfolded,” the report said.

In April 2016, a prototype of foldable display was finished. Samsung reportedly invested into several technologies that are needed to build foldable smartphone.

The device can bend a screen in half by using OLED Display. One can carry it like a wallet and use it by opening it.

While Samsung has already taken a leading edge in foldable display technology, the company is still sceptical to go ahead and launch a ‘foldable’ smartphone as such.

“Despite technical completion, Samsung Electronics has not made a final decision about whether they will unveil the device this year because of marketability and profitability issues,” the report added.

