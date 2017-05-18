Samsung Z4 With Dual Back Covers Launched For Rs 5,790

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today expanded the Tizen ecosystem with the introduction of the Samsung Z4 with India being the first market where Samsung Z4 will go on sale.

Samsung Z4 offers a combination of 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel front and rear cameras along with built-in editing options like beauty mode, live filters and profile template.

It sports a LED flash on the front camera and dual-LED flash on the rear camera.

The Samsung Z4 comes with a 4.5-inch front display with 2.5D glass and two back covers, black and gold, with each device.

The smartphone runs on a 1.5 quad core processor and 1 GB RAM. It comes with 8 GB internal memory which is further expandable up to 128 GB.

Samsung Z4 is powered by a 2050 mAh battery, which is further boosted by Samsung’s ‘Ultra Power Saving mode’.

It is the fourth device in the Z series and upholds Tizen’s core benefit of easy upgrade of feature phone users to smartphones.

Samsung Z4 series offers India-relevant localised features like S bike mode and My Money Transfer. As an addition to this, Samsung Z4 also offers 4G VoLTE services.

Samsung Z4 will be available for Rs 5,790, starting May 19, in mobile stores across India.

