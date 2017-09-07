Samsung's Jay Lee Replaces Lawyer Ahead of Appeal
Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old billionaire heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, was detained in February on charges that he bribed then-president Park Geun-Hye to help him secure control of the conglomerate that owns Samsung Electronics.
Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee has decided to replace his lawyer ahead of court hearing.(image: Reuters)
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee has replaced his lawyer ahead of an appeal against the five-year jail term he was given for bribery and other charges, a spokesman for his law firm said on Thursday. Attorney Song Wu-Cheol was replaced by Lee In-Jae, a more senior representative attorney at law firm Bae, Kim & Lee LLC to "reinforce" the executive's legal team, the spokesman said without elaborating.
Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old billionaire heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, was detained in February on charges that he bribed then-president Park Geun-Hye to help him secure control of the conglomerate that owns Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading smartphone and chip maker. The appeals court is expected to make its ruling around January, with hearings likely to begin this month.
The attorney Lee has served as chief judge at several courts including Seoul Central District Court before moving to the law firm in 2010, according to his profile on the law firm's website. His major practice areas include finance and corporate criminal matters.
Watch Video: Exclusive | Interview | Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia
Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old billionaire heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, was detained in February on charges that he bribed then-president Park Geun-Hye to help him secure control of the conglomerate that owns Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading smartphone and chip maker. The appeals court is expected to make its ruling around January, with hearings likely to begin this month.
The attorney Lee has served as chief judge at several courts including Seoul Central District Court before moving to the law firm in 2010, according to his profile on the law firm's website. His major practice areas include finance and corporate criminal matters.
Watch Video: Exclusive | Interview | Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Why Debating Pahlaj Nihalani's Choices is a Big Fat Waste of Time Now
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma