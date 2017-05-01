SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive Launched For iPhone, iPad at Rs 2,750

Western Digital Corporation today released mobile memory solution for iPhone and iPad, the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive. The new offering expands the company’s portfolio of mobile storage solutions, which includes the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive.

The SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive is equipped with a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector so users can move files between iPhone or iPad and Mac or PC computers. The new flash drive features a capacity of up to 128GB and read speeds of up to 70MB/s.

Designed for heavy-content users, the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive features a companion app, the iXpand Drive app for iPhone and iPad, which offers new features.

With the iXpand Drive app, users can automatically back up their camera roll, content from social networking sites including tagged photos from Facebook and Instagram, and watch video formats straight from the drive.

Additionally, people can cast content from the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive to their television via Chromecast device or Amazon Fire directly from the app.

The app is available for download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and launches when the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive is plugged into an iPhone or iPad.

The new design of the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive lets users connect it directly to iPhone or iPad without having to remove the case. The drive also includes encryption software that password-protects files, allowing people to share their content while helping keep sensitive files protected across devices.

The SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive is now available in India in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB & 128GB capacities, with prices starting at Rs 2,750 to Rs 7,050. The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive is available exclusively with Flipkart.

The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive features a two-year limited warranty.

