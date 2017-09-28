Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Santee Cooper to Sell Claims From Toshiba For Failed Nuclear Project

The South Carolina utilities, Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric Company, decided to abandon the twin-reactor project, V.C. Summer, in July, blaming the bankruptcy of project's contractor, Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co.

Reuters

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Santee Cooper to Sell Claims From Toshiba For Failed Nuclear Project
Santee Cooper to Sell Claims From Toshiba For Failed Nuclear Project
South Carolina utility Santee Cooper said it would sell the rights to its portion of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp at a discount to Citibank, as the utility looks to avoid risk associated with payment delays spread over five years. Under the agreement, Citibank will pay 91.5 percent of the settlement claim and the company will receive $831.2 million on Wednesday for its 45 percent share, Santee Cooper said. The South Carolina utilities, Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric Company, decided to abandon the twin-reactor project, V.C. Summer, in July, blaming the bankruptcy of project's contractor, Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co. The project was less than 40 percent complete with more than $9 billion having been spent on construction.

Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES