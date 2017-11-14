SAP India Announces Code Week to Provide Technological Training to Youth

SAP SE organized Code Week, an initiative to upskill and instil creative thinking abilities in more than 50,500 youth from 390 centres across India. Code Week was executed under the aegis of Code Unnati, a Corporate to Citizen, multi-year, collaborative digital literacy and software skills development initiative launched by SAP earlier this year, in association with ITC and Larsen & Toubro Public Charitable Trust. “Digital literacy is the key to creating meaningful and new employment opportunities and bridging the digital divide among rural youth.” said Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian subcontinent. “The Code Week is an aim to continue this initiative by empowering students and young citizens to contribute by creating new tools and skilling opportunities that can be a catalyst in our digital transformation agenda.”Code Week consists of technological training for students to impart programming skills that can enable them to develop apps on their own. The week-long activity which culminated in an intensive 24-hour multi-city hackathon on creating apps was aimed towards economic development. For undertaking the sessions, close to 300 computer instructors were tutored by 60 master trainers. Curriculum for this training included programming techniques such as SAP BUILD & Graphical programming, algorithm and flow-chart development, creative constructions along with problem-solving skills. In addition to this, students were trained in programming language, concepts & applications.